Demi Lovato admits seeking stability through partners; Says ‘I found that I have more stability on my own’

Demi Lovato recently opened up about seeking stability from former relationships, and why she’s currently not seeking a relationship.

During a recent interview, Demi Lovato opened up on why she’s happy single without a significant other. Chatting with Ashley Graham on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lovato shared that she previously would seek stability by speeding into relationships with men, but that she's learned to make sure her own needs are met first. "I noticed that a behaviour of mine was jumping into relationships with men," the 28-year-old said on the show. "And sometimes a relationship to other people, and especially to me, looked like stability. But that's not always the answer."

"I found that I actually found stability more on my own," she added. "Honestly, I'm not looking for a relationship or something. I got needs and my needs need to be met at some point. So that's going to happen, and I'm excited for that. That'll be fun. But in the meantime, I'm chillin'."

Lovato also spoke about having to understand what to share with the world and what to keep private since she's such an "open book." "It's this delicate balance of how much do I share? And how much do I not? And it's just figuring out where those boundaries are that's been a little challenging but I know that ultimately it's really important to me to be as transparent as possible," she said. "I just have to remind myself to shut up sometimes, because I am such an open book that I will keep going and going." "It's been very empowering and liberating to just fully own my truth and say, 'This is who I am, this is what works for me. And if you don't like it, that's okay. I'm not asking for you to,'" she added.

