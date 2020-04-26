Demi Lovato admits seeking treatment after Sonny With a Chance: Says Tiffany Thornton inspired her to get back

Demi Lovato reveals she felt overworked, had an eating disorder, and low self-esteem during shooting for Disney show 'Sonny With a Chance'.

Demi Lovato recently recalled her 'Sonny With a Chance' journey. The American sitcom aired on Disney Channel from February 8, 2009 to January 2, 2011, starring Demi Lovato in the lead. The Disney sitcom marked a turning point in Demi Lovato's career but everything comes with a price. In a virtual chat with 'Sonny With a Chance' team on Saturday, Demi got candid about her experience working in the show. The 27-year-old revealed that she was suffering from an eating disorder and felt overworked. She also underwent treatment while she was still shooting for the sitcom.

The 'I Love Me' singer admitted that she visited the rehab several times after doing the show 'Sonny With a Chance.' Demi Lovato explained how she had a poor self-image and sought treatment for the same. She revealed that she looked up to her co-star Tiffany Thornton for inspiration when she went for treatment for the first time after exiting the show before the second season at the age of 19. "When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV," Demi told Tiffani Thorton. "I look back now and I'm like, Man, it's a shame that we wasted any energy on what we wore on set," she added.

She further explained how she used to take hours to get ready while now she barely takes a few minutes before a shot because now she doesn't care too about how she looks. With popularity and fame, Demi also revealed about the mental pressure that came along. "I wasn't sleeping and I was so miserable and angry too because I felt like I was being overworked," she said. Demi also revealed about the other problems that she faced while shooting for the Disney show. "I had an eating disorder and I was underweight and freezing!" she admitted. " I would have people over for meetings on my lunch breaks, because that's how much I worked. People would come in and I'd be covered in a blanket and people would say, 'Why is it 80 degrees in here?' I would be like, 'Because I'm freezing.' They would be like, 'Oh my god, what's wrong with you?" Demi revealed.

Demi Lovato also shared some words of wisdom and spoke about how she has realised her self-worth over the years. She says that when actors start off young in the industry, as 8-year-olds, they measure their self worth with their success. She also revealed that after she decided to exit the show Sonny With a Chance, she was shocked that the show went on without her. "When I left, you don't expect your show to go on without you, but it did. But I couldn't have been happier for everybody…I just wasn't in a period of time when I was ready to be on camera again. I could not go back into that environment and there were other things that factored into it," she said.

Demi revealed she was on cloud-9 but she often thought about how some people choose to step away from the spotlight to live a happier and healthier life and wondered if she should do the same. "I have moments all the time where I'm like, Do I want to continue this? Or do I want to pull a Tiffany and move to Texas, have a family and have a farm," she said. Her show Sonny With a Chance is extremely dear to Demi but the singer does not wish to revisit that chapter of her life once again. "I love all of you guys so much, but I went through so much during that show that I would rather just start a whole new project with all of you," she told her group.

However, Demi seems to be in a happy space now. She wishes her co-stars well and believes in speaking out for herself. The young starlet also left an important message to the child actors and said, "I would just say, speak up for your needs, always tell the people around you how you feel. If you're tired, tell them you're tired. If you're sick, be honest about being sick and not feeling good. Just speak up for yourself."

