Demi Lovato advocates for stigma around weight; Recalls how people’s comments about her body make her feel

Demi Lovato recently shed light on how harmful comments around weight can be. Scroll down to see what she said.

Singer and entertainer Demi Lovato recently opened up about the stigma that has surrounded her weight for some time now, in her statement, the former Disney star also addressed what happens when people comment on someone’s weight loss/gain. Lovato, 28, also recently came out as non-binary and revealed that she now uses they/them pronouns.

Taking to her IG stories today, the singer said: “Idk who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder,” Demi wrote. “If you don’t know someone’s history with food, please don’t comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…” the star continued.

“Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes,” they added. “But only to the loud ass eating disorder voice inside my head that says ‘See, people like a thinner you’ or ‘if you eat less you’ll lose even more weight.’ ” Demi then wrote, “But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking ‘Well, damn. What’d they think of my body before?’ Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and everyday I fight to remind myself of that, so I’m asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes.”

