Demi Lovato and beau Max Ehrich amp up their PDA by sharing the most adorable photo

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich recent Instagram activity suggest that the couple are head over heels in love as they share a cute photo with fans.
2606 reads Mumbai Updated: July 6, 2020 06:33 pm
Demi Lovato and beau Max Ehrich amp up their PDA by sharing the most adorable photoDemi Lovato and beau Max Ehrich amp up their PDA by sharing the most adorable photo
Singer Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich can't get enough of each other. The Sorry Not Sorry singer and the Young and the Restless star posted the cutest PDA-filled photo of themselves on Instagram on Friday. In the nighttime beachside snap, the lovebirds are all smiles as they lean in for a kiss. Lovato couldn't help but gush about her beau as she wrote, "This might be my favourite pic of us so far." She also thanked him for "making me the happiest I love you soooo much @maxehrich." Max left an adorable comment on the picture saying “I love you infinitely baby. Brb boutta kiss u.”

 

The 29-year-old actor also posted the same photo, adding, "Mi Amor." To which Lovato commented, "I LOVE YOU." Rumours that the two were dating swirled for weeks before they finally confirmed their romance in May after much speculation from fans. The couple made it official when they appeared together in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. 

 

Additionally, ET Online confirmed the couple first got together in March. The two have since fawned over each other on social media. Last month, the former Disney Channel star couldn't help but give Ehrich a sweet shoutout on his birthday, telling him she loved him.

 

Lovato added that she felt "unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before," even when she's makeup-free and in a bathing suit. "I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous," she noted, adding that he's a positive beam of light in her life and she can't wait to spend many more birthdays together.

