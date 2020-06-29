  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich pose for loved up selfies together; See Pics

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich set their Instafam gushing as they pose for loved up selfies together in the car.
7168 reads Mumbai
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich pose for loved up selfies together; See PicsDemi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich pose for loved up selfies together; See Pics
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich have been spending lots of quality time during the lockdown. The couple came out in the open about their relationship only a few months ago when Demi was accidentally seen behind Max Ehrich in his Instagram Live video, thus, implying that the two had been quarantining together. Demi and Max initially kept their romance under the wraps but now the two are giving couple goals to fans with their social media PDA.

A couple of days ago, Demi Lovato headed for a weekend getaway with boyfriend Max Ehrich and posted pictures from their vacay on her Instagram handle. Demi and Max's romantic moments made their fans gush over them and now once again the couple is winning the internet with their new loved up pictures. Recently, Demi and Max Ehrich posed for a few lovey-dovey selfies together and it speaks volumes of their love for each other.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago and shared a few pictures of herself going all goofy. The 27-year-old singer wore a white tee and stylish shades and left her hair half tied. As seen in one of the pictures, Demi and Max share a kiss of love and fans can't stop adoring the couple. A few days ago, rumours about their engagement also surfaced on the internet. However, neither Demi nor Max has confirmed or denied the same.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement