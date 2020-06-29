Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich pose for loved up selfies together; See Pics

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich set their Instafam gushing as they pose for loved up selfies together in the car.

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich have been spending lots of quality time during the lockdown. The couple came out in the open about their relationship only a few months ago when Demi was accidentally seen behind Max Ehrich in his Instagram Live video, thus, implying that the two had been quarantining together. Demi and Max initially kept their romance under the wraps but now the two are giving couple goals to fans with their social media PDA.

A couple of days ago, Demi Lovato headed for a weekend getaway with boyfriend Max Ehrich and posted pictures from their vacay on her Instagram handle. Demi and Max's romantic moments made their fans gush over them and now once again the couple is winning the internet with their new loved up pictures. Recently, Demi and Max Ehrich posed for a few lovey-dovey selfies together and it speaks volumes of their love for each other.

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago and shared a few pictures of herself going all goofy. The 27-year-old singer wore a white tee and stylish shades and left her hair half tied. As seen in one of the pictures, Demi and Max share a kiss of love and fans can't stop adoring the couple. A few days ago, rumours about their engagement also surfaced on the internet. However, neither Demi nor Max has confirmed or denied the same.

