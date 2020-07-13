Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich rewatch her 2008 film Camp Rock and THIS is how she reacted

Demi Lovato sat down with boyfriend Max Ehrich last night to watch her hit film Camp Rock from 2008. Demi shared her cringy reactions to the entire movie on her social media. Scroll down to see the singer’s response.

Demi Lovato rewatched her Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock with her boyfriend Max Ehrich last night. Demi, who just like us is binge-watching old movies while quarantining, documented her commentary by posting Instagram stories about the 2008 hit. In the movie, Demi played the star, Mitchie Torres, and sang her way to fame alongside other Disney favourites like the Jonas Brother and Alyson Stoner. "It's crazy when I watch this now I see @maddelagarza," she wrote, referring to her younger half-sister, Madison De La Garza. She then started joking about her acting. "The amount of awkward f*cking things I did in this movie. I can't," she wrote.

In the videos, you can hear Demi and her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, laughing their way through the scenes. Max himself posted some shots from the flick to his personal Instagram. Surprisingly, Demi found most of the scenes in her feature film extremely cringeworthy, but she did have some positive remarks about one scene. "This sh*t still slaps, not gonna lie," she wrote about what she referred to as the "underrated" song, Our Time Is Here.

Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her videos and began posting their own reactions to Twitter. “Never thought I'd be witnessing Demi Lovato reacting to herself being on Camp Rock 12 years later but here we are and I'm enjoying it,” one fan wrote. “Do yourself a favour and go watch Demi Lovato’s IG Story. She watched Camp Rock and I’m hollering,” another added.

Camp Rock was such a hit for Disney that it had a sequel two years later, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. After starring in both, Demi went on to get her own show, Sonny with a Chance, which lasted for two seasons. After that she became a bonafide star and well, the rest is history.

