Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon rock to Katrina Kaif's Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma' in a new video; WATCH

Demi Lovato recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and in a new BTS video shared from the same, the duo was having a fun dance moment. Lovato made an appearance on the talk show to promote their new album Holy Fvck. In the new video shared by Lovato on their Instagram, the duo can be seen performing a small skit.

In the video posted by Demi, they can be dancing with Jimmy to the popular Bollywood song, "Kala Chashma" which originally featured Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra. Fallon can be seen pulling off some amazing moves as he dances to the music whereas Demi and her band also cheerfully groove to it. The Bollywood track choice received a lot of love from Demi's Indian fans in the comments who shared their excitement about the same.

As for the talk show appearance, Demi also joined Fallon for a fun co-hosting segment as the duo performed the opening monologue together and Lovato also tried their hands at cracking a few jokes. Lovato also joined Fallon in a game of Can You Feel It? where both the hosts took turns sticking their hands in mystery boxes and guessed what was inside.

Lovato also opened up about their new album and spoke to Fallon about the same and also how it feels to be heading back on tour for the first time in years, Lovato admitted about getting back on stage, "I did have nerves" and also added, "I felt so good. I can still do it."

