Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich SPLIT 2 months after getting engaged as quarantine romance comes to an end

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich began dating sometime around March. In July, Max planned a dreamy beach proposal and even popped the big question.
Mumbai
Almost two months ago, Demi Lovato sent her fans into a tizzy when she announced her dreamy proposal by the beach and engagement to Max Ehrich. However, a latest report by People reveals that Demi and Max have called off their engagement. And looks like Lovato's fans will have to wait a little longer to see her walk down the aisle as the lovers are set on going their separate ways. 

Confirming the development, a source exclusively told the publication, "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Demi and Max began dating sometime around in March and soon after the lockdown was announced. They dated for a couple of months and even spent the lockdown together. In July, Max planned a dreamy beach proposal and even popped the big question. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Sharing the big news on social media, Demi had written, "I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage."  

Credits :People

