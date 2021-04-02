Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus spark dating rumours after collaborating for a song together

Demi Lovato's collaboration with Noah Cyrus for her new album has led to rumours about the duo being romantically linked.

Demi Lovato who recently released her docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil on YouTube was a tell-all on her struggles with addiction, mental health, and her 2018 overdose. After the docuseries, Lovato also dropped her new album which went a step further from her docuseries and is called Dancing With the Devil.. The Art of Starting Over. With the new album, as Lovato bounces back, she has also made some new collaborations including Miley Cyrus' sister Noah Cyrus.

With Demi not only collaborating with Noah but also spending ample quality time with her, the duo recently sparked some serious dating rumours. As per Pagesix, Demi and Noah have gotten quite close since they recorded a song together and might have begun a "fling."

Although a source close to Lovato told Pagesix that the duo is not romantically linked. It appears that Lovato and Cyrus are merely "hanging out" but they are not dating.

Lovato, who recently came out as pansexual, has recorded the song Easy with Cyrus for her new album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. The song is receiving a lot of love from fans who have been incredibly thrilled about their collab.

Previously, Lovato was in a relationship with Max Ehrich and was even engaged to him. In her recently released docu-series, Lovato also touched upon her relationship with Max and said, “I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engage." The singer also stated that she felt it gave her a “false sense of security.”

