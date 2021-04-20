Demi Lovato apologizes to LA yoghurt shop; says her intentions were not to ‘bully’ a small business; WATCH

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram handle to apologize to the comments she made accusing the LA yoghurt shop for promoting "Diet" culture. Take a look.

Demi Lovato, who recently called out The Bigg Chill frozen yoghurt shop in LA, has taken to her Instagram handle to issue an apology for her comments. The singer and actress had recalled an incident that happened to her over the weekend. Demi had accused the small business for their promotion of “Diet” menu as she witness a line of sugar-free cookies when she visited one of the outlets. Upon hearing her remarks, netizens were furious and as a result, she received backlash over the posts.

Now, the singer took to her Instagram handle to properly apologize for her comments and also clarified about intentions for the same. The 28-year-old admitted she was wrong for accusing the frozen yogurt shop for promoting “diet culture.” During her livestream, the star explained how she just wanted to make the world a ‘better place’ and apologized to anyone she upset. “I will listen and try to understand in how I can be a better support for all communities” she said. Demi also pointed out that it was not her intention to ‘bully’ a small business.

Take a look at the video:

Demi, who had been open about her struggles with eating disorders in her documentary “Dancing With The Devil”, captioned the video, “Trigger Warning: Eating Disorder Experience” in all caps. In the live video, she also explained why she got furious over the incident by adding, “Y’all know me, I get pretty feisty and sometimes my emotions get the best of me. It never comes from a place of hate, it’s always coming from a place of love.”

