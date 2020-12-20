Demi Lovato on being single months after Max Ehrich split: My happiness is coming from no other person

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich parted ways three months after they announced their engagement. The singer is now talking about the best part of being single.

Demi Lovato has had a roller coaster of a year. The singer walked into the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the US with a secret relationship with actor Max Ehrich. After a few months of hide-and-seek, the duo confirmed their relationship in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Stuck With U MV. Soon, the couple announced that they were engaged. However, the courtship period did not last and news of their split made the headlines. While Max had several things to say about the breakup, Demi chose to stay relatively low on the topic.

However, the Commander-In-Chief singer has now made a comment on singlehood. As reported by E! News, in a now-expired Instagram Story, Demi explained what she feels is the best part of being single. The songstress wrote, "The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself."

Demi's statement comes just weeks after the singer appeared on the red carpet of People's Choice Awards and recalled the year, mentioning the engagement. She recalled her Grammy 2020 performance which was followed by crooning the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. "But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged," she said. She recalled binge- watching Pretty Little Liars before her engagement ended. "Then went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else," she said.

At the time of their split, Max claimed to learn about the split via tabloids. However, sources close to Demi retaliated that the singer and the actor discussed the split before it made the headlines.

