Demi Lovato on being their 'most authentic self' post split with Max Ehrich: I was able to stand on my feet

Demi Lovato has recently recalled being in a relationship where they had to compromise on certain important aspects related to their true self. During an interview with The 19th, via ET Canada, the Confident singer shared their take on finally being able to live as their ‘most authentic self’, and realized what exactly was holding them back.

Speaking of their decision to end the engagement with boyfriend Max Ehrich, Lovato revealed ‘ignoring’ certain parts of themself that they didn’t think were ‘digestible’ for their partner. "I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé," Lovato shared with The 19th, via ET Canada.

While they had already identified as non-binary before getting engaged to Ehrich, they opened up on becoming more comfortable with their gender after calling it quits with Ehrich in September 2020. They finally shared it with the world about identifying as non-binary and changing their pronouns to they/them.

Lovato also shared being open to exploring their gender time and again. They revealed being comfortable in identifying with some other gender some time later. “There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don't know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life,” they said, adding that they might also identify as a woman in a later part of their life.

Revealing themself as a ‘fluid person’, Lovato shared that their journey of gender identity wouldn’t “ever go back to one way or the other.”

