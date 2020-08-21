Demi Lovato Birthday: A look back at her most inspiring quotes that guided the singer through struggles

Singer Demi Lovato turns 28 today and to commemorate the special day, we’re looking back at some of the most inspirational quotes by the singer that have guided her through her ups and downs.

Singer and role model Demi Lovato has proved that she is no less than a warrior in the past few years. The pop star who turns 28 today, has opened up about everything from battling addiction to learning to embrace her cellulite over the years. To honour this young queen, we’re looking back at some of the former child star's most inspirational quotes following years of ups and downs.

In case you didn't know, The GRAMMY-nominated singer, who got her start on Barney & Friends and the Disney Channel, has spent the last two years inspiring her Lovatics by taking full advantage of her second chance at life after her drug overdose in 2018. Here's how Lovato has managed to go from rock bottom to living her best life in the past two years.

On accepting herself: "I used to have people watching me the night before a photoshoot to make sure that I didn't binge or eat and be swollen the next day ... It’s just a totally different world now ... I don't prepare for photoshoots, even. I can eat Subway for breakfast."

On Self love: "Long before I had a ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can't fully love another without loving yourself first."

On comebacks: "It's going to be okay. No matter how hard your rock bottom is, you can rise above it and you can come back."

On being real: "This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULITE!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself of a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio. I’m working on an anthem. Also. Just so everyone’s clear. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too."

On battle scars: "I think scars are like battle wounds — beautiful in a way. They show what you've been through and how strong you are for coming out of it. My tattoos say 'Stay strong.' 'Stay' on one [wrist] and 'strong' on the other. Now I'm able to look at them and be thankful for being alive. I think that I've been blessed over the past year to be able to start over."

