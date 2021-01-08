Demi Lovato calls Capitol Hill attack an ‘assault on democracy’; Says she’s ‘angry, embarrassed and ashamed’

Demi Lovato recently expressed how hurt she is after Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol Hill in Washington DC yesterday.

Demi Lovato recently spoke up about the Capitol Hill attack and fans who are asking for music amidst the circumstances. The 28-year-old singer and body health activist took to Instagram to share her reaction to the attacks on Capitol building in Washington DC yesterday, by Trump supporters. “My heart is broken. It makes me too sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are,” Demi wrote in the post.

She continued, “For everyone in my comments saying ‘where’s d7′ or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country, THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F–KING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed.” “I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy,” the singer added.

If you didn’t know, Demi is very vocal about her political opinion and even released a political song Commander In Chief, back in October 2020. While the unrest in the US is ongoing, fans have been demanding more music from the former Disney star but back in September, Demi made it clear that she has been revisiting the kind of music she makes and will be welcoming a new change. she told Apple Music in September 2020 that she needs time to create music that speaks for more than just herself. She admitted that while she has enjoyed telling her story to fans, it is time to tell other people’s stories through her music.

