Demi Lovato calls out LA yoghurt shop for pushing a ‘diet’ menu; Says this promotes problematic diet culture

Demi Lovato recently slammed a Yogurt shop in LA for promoting sugar-free cookies and other diet foods. Scroll down to see what she said.

Pop icon Demi Lovato recently used social media to call out The Bigg Chill frozen yoghurt shop in LA. The singer and actress took to Instagram and didnt hold back on her less than favourable service from them. Demi spoke about an incident that happened with her over the weekend, the 28-year-old musician called out the shop after she felt they were pushing a “diet” menu, which featured sugar-free cookies, and she saw them as helping to promote problematic diet culture.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from [The Bigg Chill] when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” Demi shared her frustrations on her Instagram Stories. “Do better please.” The experience prompted Demi to turn the hashtag she started, #DietCultureVultures, into a movement and to put companies on blast for promoting diet menus over everything else.

The call-out led The Bigg Chill to respond to Demi in her messages, and they explained that those menu items she was pointing out are alternatives for diabetics, customers with Celiac disease, vegans and a host of others who might prefer those options.

To which Demi replied: “Not just that. Your service was terrible. So rude. The whole experience was triggering and awful. You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all the people with different needs including eating disorders- one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to opios overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

