Demi Lovato celebrates six month anniversary with fiance Max Ehrich: Calls him ‘best father to pups’

Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich just celebrated their six month anniversary and to commemorate the day, Demi posted a sweet message for Max on her Instagram Stories, check it out below.

Demi Lovato is celebrating her six month anniversary with fiance Max Ehrich. The 28-year-old singer and Max, 29, dated for just a short time before becoming engaged this summer on July 22. Celebrating the event, Demi shared a sweet message on her Instagram Story, written over a clip of Max on his knees playing with their two pet dogs in the grass.

“Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for. I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich. I love you baby,” she captioned.

Demi Lovato via Instagram story (ddlovato) pic.twitter.com/G0NB58uB9e — Demi Lovato Brasil Media (@dlbrmedia2) September 7, 2020

Demi and Max first sparked dating rumours earlier this year and had a whirlwind relationship before sealing it with a ring. In case you missed it, back in January Demi revealed that she wants to start a family this decade. Opening up about her plans for the next decade, during an interview on New Music Daily, the 27-year-old singer revealed that she wants to start a family.

She said when she thinks about her future in the new decade, she would like to start a family at some point. Talking about her plan, the songstress thought it would be “dope”. While she loves singing and is committed to her profession and career, she thinks there is more to life than that. Although she feels blessed and grateful for everything that life has given her, she doesn't feel that it is the only key to happiness. She stated that when she thinks about her happiness, she thinks about her family, her friends, her team and her fans.

