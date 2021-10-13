Demi Lovato CLAIMS calling extraterrestrials 'aliens' is derogatory; Here's why

Demi Lovato has said that they believe the word "aliens" is derogatory when used to describe extraterrestrials. The 'I Love Me' singer made the remark while promoting their new documentary Unidentified, in which they investigate the truth behind alleged UFO sightings.

During an interview with E! News, Lovato dispelled fan rumors that they had an unreleased song titled "Aliens," saying that fans should not refer to extraterrestrials as "aliens" since it is a "derogatory term for anything." They said as per E! News, “I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” the 29-year-old singer said. “I call them ETs.” However, when used in relation to immigrants or people who come from other nations, the term "alien" has become contentious and is deemed demeaning by immigration supporters. Demi also explained that they do not believe that beings from another planet mean to harm humans.

Meanwhile, Unidentified follows Lovato, her sister Dallas, and their friend Matthew on a road journey throughout the United States in search of UFO encounters. The four-part unscripted show debuted on Peacock on September 30. A synopsis for the show reads: “While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas, and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”

Interestingly, Lovato claims the series' goal is to provide "an understanding of how much we need to take care of our planet and how much we need to learn how to expand our consciousness." Meanwhile, Lovato released a poignant new song named "Unforgettable (Tommy's Song)" yesterday as a tribute to a late friend.

