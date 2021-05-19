Demi Lovato comes out as non binary; Announces change of pronouns to they/them

Demi Lovato proudly comes out as non-binary, reveals the realization came after a lot of "self-reflective" work.

Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary in a recent social media post. In the video, Lovato has explained to fans that they will be using “they/them” pronouns henceforth. In the post shared by Lovato, the singer opened up about their identity and noted that they were "proud" to let fans know about the same. Demi in the video mentions the process of reaching this decision was through a lot of "self-reflective" work.

Sharing the teaser for their new podcast series 4D, the 28-year-old said, "I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. Through this work I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. "

Announcing the change of pronouns after coming out as binary, Lovato wrote on Twitter, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

Check out Demi Lovato's post Here

Further sharing a special message for those in the LGBTQIA community who are still struggling with their truth, Lovato sent their love saying, "I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way."

In the first episode of their 4D series, Lovato spoke with non-binary writer and performer Alok Vaid-Menon and will be hosting other big names in the upcoming episodes including the likes of Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil among others.

