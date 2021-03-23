Demi Lovato confirms collab with Ariana Grande for new album; Song's title will definitely leave you INTRIGUED

Demi Lovato announces a new collab with Ariana Grande for her album Dancing With the Devil.. The Art Of Starting Over.

Demi Lovato recently announced her new album titled Dancing with the Devil.. the Art of Starting Over. After the release of her documentary, the singer promised to release a new album and also hinted at some interesting collaborations. On Tuesday, the singer confirmed that one of the collabs also happens to be with Ariana Grande. Fans of both artists have been hoping for the duo to work together since a while now and well, their wish is finally coming true. Taking to Twitter, Lovato made an announcement of the same. The song has been titled as Met Him Last Night.

Considering the kind of songs the duo churns out, we bet this song will have some amazing lyrics and we can't wait to decipher the story behind it. Lovato last week revealed that the new album will be going a step ahead of her documentary which is titled Dancing With the Devil and hence the album further continues the title to 'Art of Starting Over'.

While Lovato's documentary is all set to premiere on YouTube on March 23, the film recently opened at SXSW Film Festival. The shocking revelations made by Lovato on this documentary about being a sexual assault survivor, her drug overdose and addiction left everyone stunned. The tell-all is a four-part docuseries where Lovato and those close to her discuss not only the events of her 2018 overdose incident but more.

As for Demi's new album, apart from Ariana Grande, she also has two more collaborations including Saweetie and also appearances from Noah Cyrus and Sam Fisher as reported by NME.

