Demi Lovato confirms her romance with boyfriend Max Ehrich after accidently crashing his Insta Live

Demi Lovato just made her and boyfriend Max Ehrich’s relationship Insta official after accidently crashing his Live video. Read on to know more.

Demi Lovato just made her romance with boyfriend Max Ehrich social media official after she accidentally popped up on his Instagram live and it was the cutest thing ever. Although she appeared on the screen only for a second, it was enough for the fans to notice that it was her and now the clip is all over the internet and we cannot get enough of it. In the video, the 28-year-old actor can be seen at a piano, shirtless.

As the Sorry Not Sorry singer enters the room, Max can be seen whispering ‘I’m on live’ to her. But it seems like he whispered way too softly because moments later the 27-year-old pop star appears in front of the screen to give her shirtless boyfriend a blanket. The actor again whispers that he was live, for the second time, and this time Demi hears him and puts a blanket over her face and gets out of the camera’s view.

Earlier this week, various tabloids reported that the two are in fact dating. The two recently also exchanged dropping some flirty exchanges on Instagram. On Monday, Max posted a shirtless picture and in the caption wrote, “When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay.” Reacting to this Demi wrote. “Fine by me.” it seems like amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the two are practicing social distancing together. They were spotted picking up groceries from Los Angeles supermarket on March 15, Just Jared reported.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and other celebs donate food to people in need during Coronavirus lockdown

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More