Demi Lovato dating Max Ehrich; Photos hint The Young and the Restless star & singer social distancing together

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are reportedly dating. The couple's recent Instagram photos and videos hint they are social distancing together.

Demi Lovato is reminding us that self-isolation doesn't mean there cannot be some romance in life. The singer projects love in the time of quarantine as she confirms she is dating Max Ehrich. Over the past few days, the two stars sparked and fuelled dating rumours through their social media accounts. While fans were speculating, a source has confirmed to People magazine that the Tell Me You Love Me singer and The Young and the Restless actor are indeed dating.

News about Demi's dating life comes three months after the 27-year-old songstress broke up with Austin Wilson. The couple called it quits in December. As per Us Weekly, the new lovebirds in Hollywood were spotted out and about in LA about a week ago. A source informed the international outlet that their relationship is off to a great start.

For the unversed, Max Ehrich is mostly known for his role as Fenmore Baldwin in The Young and the Restless. He's had several small roles in Shake It Up, Ugly Betty. He shares a Disney connection with Demi. Max was a backup dance in High School Musical 3.

Max recently took to Instagram and shared photos with a couple of dogs on his stories. Seventeen notes the dogs featuring in Max's photos are Demi's dogs Batman and Elle. Apart from that, Max took to Instagram to hint he hasn't packed enough clothes to self-quarantine. "when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay," he captioned a shirtless photo. Demi commented, "Fine by me..."

If that wasn't enough, Max hosted an Instagram Live recently. Demi accidentally walked in on him and was caught in the frame.

Check out the photos below:

What do you think of the couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

