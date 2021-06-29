Demi Lovato to DEBUT her own talk show in July; Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale & more confirmed to appear as guests

Demi Lovato is getting her own talk show and we have all the details! Scroll down to see more in this.

Former Disney actress and singer Demi Lovato recently announced a major new project! According to Deadline reports the Dancing With The Devil singer will be venturing into the talk show scene by hosting her own chat show. Titled--The Demi Lovato Show, Demi’s chat show will premier as soon as July 30 and will feature conversations about activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and UFOs.

So far, we have guests like Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale, Nikita Dragun and experts in various fields, confirmed to appear as guests on the show. “Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” Demi said in a statement. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off-limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on the Roku Channel.”

Opening about her diet back in March, the actress revealed that she isn’t restricting herself to alcohol. According to Demi, the balance has helped her make progress with her eating disorder and says the “all-or-nothing world” of sobriety wouldn’t work, she told Glamour.

Also Read: Demi Lovato says she isn’t restricting herself from marijuana and alcohol post nearly fatal overdose

Share your comment ×