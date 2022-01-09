Demi Lovato debuts large spider tattoo following their recent rehab stint; See Inside

Demi Lovato has recently shared a brand new tattoo video which they inked on one side of their head. Taking to Instagram, the singer debut the new tattoo, which is a large black spider on one side of their recently half-shaven head. They shared another Instagram story where they added the meaning of their new ink.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” the singer 29, penned in one of the stories after debuting their brand new tattoo. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web – each one of us having our place in the world," they added in the rest of the story. Lovato shared a series of stories while unveiling their new tattoo and it seems like they have been really excited to show the tattoo to their fans on social media.

Take a look at Demi's new tattoos:

Lovato's new tattoo comes after the singer finished another stint in rehab. Page Six had reported that they had returned to Utah for their treatment and is back home now after recovering. Lovato had also announced last month that they will attempt to cut alcohol completely from their life to live "sober sober." “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” Lovato had penned. “Sober sober is the only way to be," they added.

