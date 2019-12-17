Demi Lovato delivers a surprising karaoke performance of Ariana Grande’s hit track; Find Out

When it comes to karaoke, no one can top Demi Lovato! The singer recently took the karaoke stage by storm with an absolutely killer cover of Ariana Grande’s hit track ‘Bang Bang’. In a video shared on Instagram, Demi can be seen singing her lungs out at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles on December 15. The clip features the powerhouse vocalist singing alongside YouTube star Nikita Dragun during a night out with friends.

The video features the singer belting out the song, which also features Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, lyric by lyric and note by note. While the audio quality isn’t perfect, it clear that Demi is having a great time singing the track. This wasn't the first time that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer sang Grande’s track. In 2014, during one of her concerts, the singer performed Bang Bang alongside Jessie J. Jessie even posted a video of the iconic moment revealing that it was her “dream to be on stage” with Demi. “WOW!!! Demi Lovato is a dream to be on stage with!!! Thank you girl!!! You sang yo a** off!!!” she wrote alongside the video. “Been wanting to sing with you forever,” she captioned another post featuring her with Demi.

The recent video got Demi’s fans all pumped up, especially since she recently teased new music on her Instagram feed. “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing,” the singer wrote alongside a completely empty black square image. Her karaoke performance only proves that the singer is ready to drop some amazing tracks!