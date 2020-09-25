  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Demi Lovato ‘doing okay’ post split from Max Ehrich; Latter’s rise in Hollywood strained the relationship?

Here’s what led to Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s split just two months post their engagement. Scroll down to read what happened.
15264 reads Mumbai
Demi Lovato ‘doing okay’ post split from Max EhrichDemi Lovato ‘doing okay’ post split from Max Ehrich; Latter’s rise in Hollywood strained the relationship?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Today it was reported that Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich have called it quits after a whirlwind romance and engagement. According to People magazine, the couple—who got engaged in July and celebrated their six-month dating anniversary earlier this month—started having problems over the last few weeks as they returned to work after quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 

A friend of the couple told People magazine that "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months." "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts." With Demi, 28, still in LA and the actor, 29, now filming a project in Atlanta, the source said, "They were having conflicts."

 

Another insider told the tabloid that the distance "put a strain" on their relationship. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard." "He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]," they explained.

 

While the breakup is the last thing the Sorry Not Sorry envisioned happening when she accepted Ehrich's proposal, a source close to the singer revealed she's "doing okay" and that the split "is a good thing."

 

In case you missed it, this morning People magazine confirmed that the couple has parted ways. A source told the publication that "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

 

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich SPLIT 2 months after getting engaged as quarantine romance comes to an end

Credits :People magazine, Demi Lovato’s Instagram

Latest Videos
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement