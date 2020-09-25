Demi Lovato ‘doing okay’ post split from Max Ehrich; Latter’s rise in Hollywood strained the relationship?

Here’s what led to Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s split just two months post their engagement. Scroll down to read what happened.

Today it was reported that Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich have called it quits after a whirlwind romance and engagement. According to People magazine, the couple—who got engaged in July and celebrated their six-month dating anniversary earlier this month—started having problems over the last few weeks as they returned to work after quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A friend of the couple told People magazine that "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months." "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts." With Demi, 28, still in LA and the actor, 29, now filming a project in Atlanta, the source said, "They were having conflicts."

Another insider told the tabloid that the distance "put a strain" on their relationship. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard." "He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]," they explained.

While the breakup is the last thing the Sorry Not Sorry envisioned happening when she accepted Ehrich's proposal, a source close to the singer revealed she's "doing okay" and that the split "is a good thing."

In case you missed it, this morning People magazine confirmed that the couple has parted ways. A source told the publication that "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

