Demi Lovato explains how 'patriarchy' was holding them back from embracing their non binary identity

Demi Lovato spoke about why it took them so long to embrace and announce their non-binary identity in a conversation with Jane Fonda on Fire Drill Fridays.
Demi Lovato recently appeared on Jane Fonda's show Fire Drill Fridays and opened up about their journey towards accepting their queer identity. During the conversation, Lovato explained what was keeping them away from embracing their true self and mainly why it seemed difficult to change pronouns. Recently, the singer announced that they identify as non-binary and also changed their pronouns to they/them. 

Speaking about their hesitance to come out and announce to the world about their gender identity, Lovato said, "After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy, they run the industry, they are at the center of everything."

Further explaining what role patriarchy played in keeping them away from identifying as non-binary, Lovato added, "When I realized that, I thought, 'What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?' And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], 'You are a female, this is what you're supposed to like, this is what you're supposed to do, don't dream bigger and don't speak louder.'"

The singer revealed how society played a factor in delaying their journey towards self-acceptance. Previously, while announcing their change of pronouns, Lovato had spoken about self-reflective work resulting in helping them to come out as non-binary. The singer had said, "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

