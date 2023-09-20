Demi Lovato 'feels most confident while having sex'? The singer spills the beans

Demi Lovato, the 31-year-old singer, recently talked about when she feels the most confident during an interview on September 19. She uses non-binary pronouns like they/them and she/her. Demi mentioned, “I feel the most confident when I’m having sex.” Here's what the singer revealed.

Demi Lovato's reason behind feeling confident while having sex

The Heart Attack singer explained “Cause you’re so present that you’re not thinking about what is actually like…what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day, or at least that’s how it is for me. It’s not that way for everybody.” Demi made this revelation during a game on the Lady Gang Podcast where everyone was discussing their moments of peak confidence.

According to Hollywood Life, the former Disney Channel star, opened up about moments when she didn't feel confident while performing her hit song Confident from 2015. Demi has been candid about her struggles, including dealing with an eating disorder. The Cool for the Summer singer shared that “Having dealt with an eating disorder in the past… being on stage when you’re having a bad body image day is the worst feeling.” Demi also shared that touring can also be tough because not every day feels great in terms of how she feels about her body. To overcome these challenges, Demi has learned to believe in the lyrics of her music and use that as a source of strength.

Demi Lovato feels nervous in front of her beau

Demi Lovato, known for her powerful voice and stage presence, also talked about how she feels when her boyfriend, Jutes, is in the audience during the performances. Despite her experience performing for large crowds and on TV, Demi admitted, “If it’s like a televised show or performance, or my boyfriend is in the audience, I get nervous if he’s there." Before going on stage, Demi has a tradition with her band where they huddle together, say the name of the city they're in or the tour's name, and share a pep talk. It's a way for them to connect and focus before giving a great performance. However, they mentioned that their anxiety increases when it's a televised show or when Jutes is watching.

Demi made headlines on September 14 when she confirmed that her song Cool For The Summer was written about a past romance with a woman. She released the song before coming out as bisexual, and now she considers it inappropriate to tell the woman it was about her, as Demi is currently in a relationship with Jutes. Lovato's new album, Revamped, was released on September 15

