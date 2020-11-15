Demi Lovato FINALLY addresses breakup with Max Ehrich; Looks back at the year as a ‘roller coaster’

Demi Lovato recently spoke out about her breakup with fiance Max Ehrich, almost 2 months after their messy split. Scroll down to see what she said.

Demi Lovato is looking back on her whirlwind relationship with Max Ehrich. For the unversed, earlier this year, Demi and Max had revealed they were dating and got engaged within a four-month period. Just three months later, their engagement and relationship was over. Their split got messy after that, as Max accused Demi of using him for PR, and her own team clapping back and revealing he wasn’t leaving her alone.

Now, Demi is opening up about what she learned from the romance with Max and looking ahead to her future. “[This year has] been such a roller-coaster,” she shared on Today With Hoda & Jenna this week. “I mean, honestly, for me, the beginning of the year started out, I was on this trajectory to have a pretty eventful career, and I was planning my comeback.” Demi added, “I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is how much I am OK with myself and loving myself. It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring the things that bring joy to my life in little ways.”

If you missed it, according to a sources vi people magazine, the couple started having problems in September, as they returned to work after quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Lovato is in LA while Ehrich films a movie in Atlanta. "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," the source said. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts." The insider told People that "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard. He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]."

