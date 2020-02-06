Demi Lovato focuses on staying sober as she works on her first album since overdose

Demi Lovato is focusing on staying sober as she gears up to release her first album since her near-fatal overdose. Read on to know more.

Demi Lovato is back in all her glory and her back to back powerful performances at Grammy Awards 2020 and Super Bowl LIV prove that she is here to stay. While she did take a break from the spotlight after her 2018 overdose to focus on her health and getting sober, she has come back stronger and wants to keep things that way. According to a source, the singer is currently prioritising her sobriety as she works on her first album since her near-fatal OD episode.

The insider told People the singer was really happy about her two performances and how they were received by the audience and her fans. The performances were her first since being hospitalised for an overdose in July 2018. The source said the 27-year-old songstress was very excited to get back on stage and couldn’t have asked for a better kick-start to her 2020. She is now working on a new music album which she will release in the coming months. While she focuses on her music, the singer is taking her sobriety very seriously.

The insider revealed that she surrounds herself with likeminded people who really care about her. Her social circle is very low-key and her friends live the same life she does to help her stay healthy. Although she does occasionally struggles to find balance, she is determined to stay sober and healthy. After delivering a moving performance at Grammys 2020, the singer won hearts after she belted out the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV. Following her performance, the singer took to her Instagram account and stated that it was a “dream come true.” Check out Demi Lovato's Grammys 2020 performance here:

