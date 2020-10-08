Demi Lovato 'fully cut' Max Ehrich off after the split; Singer acting like she was NEVER engaged to the actor?

Demi Lovato has reportedly distanced herself from Max Ehrich and is behaving as though she was never engaged to him.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's split is just getting uglier by the day. The duo parted ways a couple of weeks ago. Although Demi did not issue a statement about the split, she shared videos and photos sans the engagement ring. Following the episode, Max claimed that he learned about the separation via tabloids and dropped some jaw-dropping statements. Now, a source is claiming that the singer has completely cut him off her life. A source told Us Weekly that Demi hasn't spoken to him.

"Demi has been acting as though she was never engaged to Max and that their relationship never happened," an insider informed the publication. The grapevine also added that the breakup hasn't gone down well with the actor. Max is said to be in "shambles". He is trying his best to channel his energy into his ongoing movie, God and Jesus. As for Demi, she has been surrounding herself with friends. This includes fellow Disney alum Matthew Scott Montgomery. Recently, Demi shared a picture of her "bestie" Montgomery on her Instagram Stories.

Just a few days ago, a source informed E! News that Demi was "embarrassed" by the turn of events. The insider added that she is worried about his "erratic" behaviour and doesn't want the situation to "escalate" any further. Demi is reportedly "done and doesn't want to see." Read the complete report here: Demi Lovato reportedly worried about Max Ehrich's 'erratic' behaviour: She is completely embarrassed

What are your thoughts on Demi and Max's breakup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

