Demi Lovato & G Eazy sing about ‘fighting their demons’, substance abuse & more in new song Breakdown

Pop icons Demi Lovato and G-Eazy who have both had some trouble with substance abuse recently shared their side of the story through their new song “Breakdown.” The powerful music video of the song opens with some real-life headlines and controversies that the two artists have been at the centre of during their careers, including Lovato’s drug overdose and G-Eazy’s legal troubles.

Then, as the song dives deep into the media circus and painful challenges they’ve both faced, G-Eazy makes clear in the opening lines from his first verse: “Been fighting my demons, but they ain’t fighting fair/ But I keep saying ‘Everything’s alright, I swear’/ All alone in a dark space, ain’t no light in there/ What’s f**ked up is I might actually like it there.”

“I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine, and I miss days where I used to feel like me/ Cause I’ve been trapped in all the freedom/ Throw my heart up at the ceiling/ I take another drink so I can hear the voice of reason/ I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine,” Lovato sings.

If you didn’t know, the new track dropped just a few days after G-Eazy was arrested in New York City on Monday, after allegedly striking a man, causing pain and redness. According to TMZ, the alleged incident occurred at the Standard Hotel on September 10. The rapper, who is facing a misdemeanour assault charge, was released after Monday’s arrest and given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

