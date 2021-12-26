Demi Lovato gets a brand new look for Christmas, debuts bold buzz cut

Demi Lovato has been sporting a fashionable pixie cut in recent months and updated their style again on Friday with an edgy buzz cut. The 29-year-old singer–songwriter couldn't stop smiling as they presented the outfit in their Christmas Eve Instagram Stories.

Check out Demi's new look:

Demi, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, flaunted their flawlessly made-up face and fresh 'do in a close-up boomerang. They gave a charming grin and tilted their head to the side to show off their new haircut. The former Disney star donned a low-key blue tie-dye shirt and trapezoidal silver earrings that stood out owing to the new style. They just captioned the video with blushing happy emojis, letting the new appearance speak for itself.

The singer's new appearance comes after they declared earlier this month that they were focused on recovery after previously enjoying the 'California sober' lifestyle. ''I no longer support my 'California sober' ways,' Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story as per Daily Mail. "Sober sober is the only way to be." People who live a California sober lifestyle frequently use marijuana — which is legal in the state — while abstaining from alcohol, though Demi previously said that they drank in moderation.

Interestingly, Demi's makeover for 2021 isn't their first. Back in mid-June, the Sonny With A Chance actor unveiled a fringey black mullet that made Joan Jett envious. Previously, the singer had a pastel pink pixie cut at the Celebrating America special marking President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021.

ALSO READ:Demi Lovato on being their 'most authentic self' post split with Max Ehrich: I was able to stand on my feet