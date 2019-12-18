Demi Lovato gets a brand new tattoo to remind herself she's a fighter after 2018 drug overdose episode

From making new music to talking about body positivity, the singer has re-connected with her fans on a whole new level. Now, to remind herself that she has been through the highs and lows, Demi got a brand new tattoo.

Demi Lovato is reminding herself she is a fighter as the year comes to an end. The songstress who had a turbulent 2018 with an episode of fatal drug overdose, has been sober for over a year now and slowly but steadily making a comeback. From making new music to talking about body positivity, the singer has re-connected with her fans on a whole new level. Now, to remind herself that she has been through the highs and lows, Demi got a brand new tattoo.

The Disney star got inked on her neck with a fitting title that reads "survivor." An image of Demi's new tattoo was shared by celebrity tattoo artist Dr Woo on his Instagram account. The caption read, "On a real one @ddlovato." Back in June, the singer got "me" tattooed on her left hand ring finger. "Thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder.. #I(heart)me," Demi wrote at the time.

She recently made a splash at the Teen Vogue's 2019 Summit in Los Angeles where she opened up about her changes, "I've never been more in tune with who I am than where I'm at today. Life is not worth living unless you're living it for yourself. If you're doing things for other people it's not going to work out," she noted.

Check out Demi Lovato's brand new tattoo below:

Demi Lovato recently teased new music in her Instagram post when she wrote, "The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing...." The songstress has also found new love in model Austin Wilson and often dishes out some social media PDA for her fans.

