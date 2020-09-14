Demi Lovato gets CANDID about her whirlwind romance with fiance Max Ehrich: I knew I loved him when I met him

Pop icon Demi Lovato is spilling the beans on her 6-month romance before getting engaged to current-fiance Max Ehrich.

Singer Demi Lovato is opening up about life under quarantine with her fiance Max Ehrich! During a recent interview with The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1, the 28-year-old singer talked about her six-month relationship with the 29-year-old actor.

“We were able to share this time together that we wouldn’t have normally gotten to spend,” Demi said. “And that accelerated our relationship on a level that you can’t really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks the deal. And it really made that. So I’m really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day.”

Demi and Max were first linked together back in March, right before the ongoing pandemic sent everyone into quarantine. At that time, Max moved into Demi’s apartment so they could quarantine together.

“We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine,” Demi continued. “I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, ‘Look, we’re quarantining together. Um, cause I love you.’”

In July, Max proposed to Demi, and they celebrated with a romantic dinner at Nobu.

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato REVEALS she wants to start a family in this decade as she feels lucky, blessed and grateful

Share your comment ×