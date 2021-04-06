Demi Lovato gets candid on self love: I deserve the best kind of love & I never wanna settle for anything less

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her new album, what she learnt from her fatal overdose, and what her journey has been since then. Scroll down to see what she said.

Demi Lovato who has lately been on a path of self-discovery and love recently spoke about how she started over after her fatal drug overdose and fell in love with herself. Chatting with fans for iHeartRadio's Album Release Party for the songstress' new song Dancing with the Devil, the singer opens about what she learned about herself during the album's writing process.

"What I learned about myself while writing this album is that I'm a catch," the 28-year-old told People magazine. "I deserve the best kind of love. I hope that everyone that listens to this album can say the same thing for themselves." "And I realize that I never want to settle for anything less than what makes me feel absolutely amazing," she adds. "This album helped me fall in love with myself because I've never been able to really feel super confident and stable on my own."

And in the song, the Disney Channel alum sings about letting go of her past loves, including former fiancé Max Ehrich, on several tracks. The song serves as an ode to what it's like to be happy with who she is on her own. "This is the first time in my life where I am single and alone and I feel happier than ever before, even happier than some relationships I've been in," she says in the iHeartRadio conversation. "It's been a really cool process getting to know myself." "I learned that I'm a catch and I deserve someone great and I'm gonna wait until I find them," she adds.

