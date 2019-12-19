Demi Lovato gets in the festive spirit as she shops for Christmas

It’s almost time for Christmas and just like everybody else during the holiday season, celebrities are busy gearing up for the festival. While some are giving their fans a sneak peek into their decked up houses and decorated Christmas trees, other celebs like Demi Lovato are busy shopping for the festival. On December 18, Lovato was spotted shopping in Los Angeles. Casually dressed in a black hoodie paired with big hoop earrings, the singer was seen picking up some Christmas themed wrapping papers.

The 27-year-old singer was with a friend and left the store shortly after buying the wrapping papers, Just Jared reported. Demi is certainly in a holiday state of mind and has been having a great time lately. Just earlier this week, the singer was spotted enjoying a Karaoke night with her friends. In a video shared on Instagram, Lovato can be seen singing her lungs out at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles on December 15. The singer absolutely owned the stage with a killer cover of Ariana Grande’s hit track ‘Bang Bang’.