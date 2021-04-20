Demi Lovato gets Jameela Jamil's support over froyo shop controversy; Piers Morgan calls singer 'deluded'

Writing a column for Daily Mail, Piers Morgan called Demi Lovato "dumb" and "deluded" for calling out the beloved frozen yoghurt shop in Los Angeles.

Demi Lovato raked up a storm on social media when she called out a beloved frozen yoghurt shop in Los Angeles for pushing a “diet” menu. The singer had voiced on social media saying, "Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter." The singer, who has battled an eating disorder, pointed out the nature of problematic diets as she instructed the business to "do better please" and called the yogurt shop "#dietculturevultures."

The singer's friend and actress Jameela Jamil was all ears and offered her support to Demi. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jameela wrote, "Ok, I want to try to avoid making the story bigger than it already is. But if an eating disorder advocate says she sees products that are positioned as guilt free, and it is potentially triggering, that doesn’t mean she’s too stupid to remember that diabetics exist. It just means that we need to change the marketing of products that are for people’s medical needs,” Jameela said.

She added, "That’s all @ddlovato was asking for. It doesn’t make her a monster. It doesn’t mean she disregards people’s illnesses. She’s just one of few celebrities reminding us to look out for mental illness. Guilt free is diet culture terminology."

Later, Demi even apologised to the froyo outlet and offered to work with them in order to change labels. However, controversial television personality Piers Morgan offered his viewpoint and slammed the singer for calling out the small business. Writing a column for Daily Mail, Piers called Demi "dumb" and "deluded".

He wrote, "Not a day goes by without some celebrity somewhere claiming to feel 'triggered' by something, mainly in an attempt to weaponise their victimhood, raise their profile and make money. If this sounds unduly cynical of me, then permit me to borrow the words of Ms Lovato's own smash hit: Sorry, Not Sorry."

The Bigg Chill also responded to Demi's complaints and said, "We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive. We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well."

