Demi Lovato gets a new tattoo after her break up with beau Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato got a new tattoo of an angel with doves to represent rebirth of the spirit after her breakup with Austin Wilson.

Demi Lovato added a stunning new ink to her body art collection. The singer now has an angel on her upper back and the tattoo took eight hours to create. On Christmas Eve, celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi shared Lovato’s latest ink, an angel, who is being held up by three birds as her own wings fade away, on his Instagram Feed. In the caption, the artist titled the piece “Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII.” Capozzi also posted a picture where he can be seen creating the tattoo.

“We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit,” the tattoo artist wrote alongside a photo of the beautiful tattoo. “The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness,” he further explained the idea behind the unique design. “Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi honored to have represented this for you,” he finally added. According to a report by TMZ, the tattoo took approximately 8 hours to complete the tattoo.

The tattoo comes days after the singer announced her split from boyfriend Austin Wilson after just a month of dating. Demi confirmed the split to a fan on social media. The two have also deleted all pictures of each other from their respective Instagram feeds. While replying to a fan on social media, the 27-year-old singer revealed that she and Austin have broken up and also requested fans to “not go after” him and bombard him with mean comments. “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers,” the Sorry not Sorry singer told the fan. ALSO READ: Demi Lovato SPLITS with Austin Wilson just before Christmas

Read More