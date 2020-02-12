Demi Lovato gets a powerful, symbolic tattoo representing the darkness she is 'shedding'; See PHOTO

Demi Lovato has got a new angel tattoo on her neck which represents her "spiritual awakening." The singer's new tattoo comes almost two years after her overdose.

Demi Lovato has gone under the needle for a new tattoo. The singer, who already has several body arts, took to her Instagram to reveal that she has been inked yet again and the new design is “incredibly meaningful.” The new art is inspired by her journey through sobriety since her harrowing overdose in 2018. The singer, who was admitted to the hospital after a near-fatal overdose, has been opening up about her journey to recovery lately and the new tattoo is merely a symbolic representation of her "spiritual awakening."

The art features an angel and three doves - the Holy trinity - and it sits beside her "warrior" tattoo. She shared a close up of the artwork and revealed she had got the tattoo done when she was off social media. "I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi. Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having" she revealed in her caption.

"Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding. Alessandro - you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience..", she wrote.

While she was thrilled about her tattoo, she was a little bummed that she cannot see her own tattoo. "The only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha," she wrote. Lovato also gave a shout out to Scooter Braun for introducing the singer to the tattoo artist. "Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well," she concluded her post.

Check out the photo below:

Lovato has begun the year on a good note. She wowed everyone with her performance at the Grammys 2020 followed by her Super Bowl 2020 act and dropped her new song Anyone. Check it out below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato focuses on staying sober as she works on her first album since overdose

Read More