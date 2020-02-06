Demi Lovato gets spotted with Machine Gun Kelly outside a club and fuels dating rumours

Demi Lovato has sparked dating rumours after she was seen hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly at a club in LA. Read on to know more.

Demi Lovato is sparking romance rumours with Machine Gun Kelly after the two were spotted together at a club in Los Angeles. Weeks after breaking up with her boyfriend Austin Wilson, the 27-year-old songstress was seen leaving the club with Kelly. While the two got into separate cars, a source told Page Six that the 29-year-old rapper’s car was seen following Lovato’s car towards her condo. Kelly was in an Aston Martin convertible and the songstress was in an SUV.

This is not the first time the two have been spotted hanging out together. Back in 2017, before Lovato’s near-fatal OD episode, the two were photographed together at an LA event. Just last month, Kelly was linked to Miley Cyrus’ younger sister Noah. Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus were spotted looking cozy together at a Grammys 2020 after-party. Kelly looked close with the 20-year-old singer as he wrapped his hand around her and posed for photos. Earlier the same month, Kelly joined Noah for her 20th birthday party, which was also attend by Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau, and many others.

Kelly was also linked with Kate Beckinsale in January after they two were seen hanging out together at various Golden Globes 2020 after parties. The rapper was spotted hanging with his best friend Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend throughout the evening. Kate was even trolled on social media for trying to ruin Pete and Kelly’s friendship after breaking the SNL star’s heart. Meanwhile, just over a month after the singer made her relationship with Austin Insta-official, Lovato told a fan they have decided to call it quits before Christmas Holiday. Demi confirmed the split to a fan on social media.

