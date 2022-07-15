Demi Lovato gets stitches before their talk show appearance after getting injured from a crystal

On Wednesday, Demi Lovato took to TikTok and shared a video as they revealed a forehead injury to a trending voiceover. After hitting their forehead on a crystal, the Sorry Not Sorry singer had to go see a doctor before their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 29-year-old singer is seen holding their head while the viral THEY ARE GONNA KNOW audio plays in the background.

Lovato reveals their bleeding forehead as the audio continues the words, "They're gonna know." As the audio suggested, "How are they gonna know?" Lovato mouths, "F***." The singer-songwriter captioned their post, "Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" along with the hashtags, "#substance" and "#f***" hinting that they were set to perform their upcoming single Substance on the show. The song is scheduled to be out this Friday, per People.

Previously, Lovato gave their fans a sneak peek at the song as they took to Instagram and posted the cover art of the track and attached to that was a clip of them lipsynching along the snippet being played as they wrote in the caption, "SUBSTANCE July 15th. Pre-Save Now." Following their pre-release single will come out their eighth studio album HOLY FVCK which will launch on August 19. The single is a follow-up track to their album's first single Skin of My Teeth which was released on all platforms a month ago. Bothe the tunes are a far cry from Lovato's recent pop aesthetic and lean more towards their punk-rock vibe from their early days.

ALSO READ Demi Lovato opens up about going through ‘transformative’ growth since splitting with Max Ehrich