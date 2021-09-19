Demi Lovato hails THIS aspect of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's relationship as 'couple goals'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber may have gotten married young but their perfect relationship has left everyone impressed including Demi Lovato. In an interaction with Hailey on their podcast, Demi referred to Justin and Hailey giving "couple goals" as they praised the model and her musician husband's idea of maintaining space in a relationship.

Hailey appeared on Friday's episode of 4D with Demi Lovato podcast where she spoke about several things including her marriage with Justin Bieber and how the duo keep it strong. During the interaction, Hailey opened up about the importance of having space in a relationship and particularly marriage and stated how the duo is "obsessed" with each other but also spend enough time separately.

Citing an example of how they manage to hang out in their own circles without always being stuck to another, maintaining that they both value their own space, Hailey told Lovato, "One of the things that I love the most is if we're out somewhere together... we could separate for hours at a party and find each other for five minutes and be like, 'Hey are you having fun? O cool. See you in a bit.' And just like keep moving. That feels like a good space to me."

This response of Hailey irked a quick comeback from Lovato who termed said, "This is like goals. Couple goals."

In the same interaction, Hailey also set the record straight about all the rumours that suggested Justin "mistreated her." The model gushed about her husband calling him affectionate and thoughtful.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber compliments Shawn Mendes on his look; Hailey & Camila Cabello seen chatting up in Met Gala video