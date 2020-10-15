Demi Lovato hails Taylor Swift for political activism after receiving flak for her new song Commander in Chief

After receiving flak for her new song Commander in Chief, Demi Lovato recently praised Taylor Swift for being vocal about politics ahead of the US presidential elections.

Demi Lovato recently got candid about celebrities opening up about their political views after debuting her song, Commander in Chief. The 28-year-old singer has received some criticism about the song from her fans. However, she wasn’t backing down from releasing the song or apologizing for her personal views. In a new interview with CNN today, Demi opened up about celebs speaking out and mentioned Taylor Swift‘s recent political activism.

“You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying,” Demi shared about notable people saying things about their beliefs. “For years she got trashed because she wasn’t taking a stance and wasn’t standing up for these rights and she kind of took a back seat. Now she’s become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too.”

She added, “It’s just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you. To me, that’s using my platform to speak out about the things that I see that are wrong.”

In case you missed it, Taylor recently opened up about why she was voting for Joe Biden in the election. The 30-year-old folklore singer spoke to V Magazine last week and said “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included. Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

