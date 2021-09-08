Demi Lovato hopeful about finding love after split with Max Ehrich; Jokes about being ‘so single’ right now

It’s no secret that former Disney alum and pop icon Demi Lovato has had a troubled love life in the past, but according to her recent confessions, the star is hopeful about finding love. The Dancing With The Devil singer recently held a question-answer session with her fans on Instagram and got candid about their love life.

When asked how they continue to believe in love after “a lot of very bad experiences,” referencing to the public split with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, Lovato said, “Love is the most important thing in the universe. I’ll never stop believing in it even when I want so badly to give up on it,” they continued. If you didn’t know, after a whirlwind romance with Ehrich in 2020, the former couple called off their engagement last summer.

And when a fan teased Lovato by writing, “Date me, please!” They said: “I’m so single. Don’t tempt me.” While the 29-year-old also revealed they’d love to collaborate with Lizzo, they added they have “no plans” to release any music anytime soon.

When a fan finally asked “How can I believe in the good in people after seeing so much hate in this world?” the Camp Rock star said: “Because if we don’t believe then who will? We can turn this planet around… if we get enough people to expand their consciousness, the rest will follow. I believe it.”

Back in May, Demi Lovato came out as non-binary through an IG video. In the clip, Lovato explained to fans that they will be using “they/them” pronouns henceforth. In the post shared by Lovato, the singer opened up about their identity and noted that they were "proud" to let fans know about the same. Demi in the video mentions the process of reaching this decision was through a lot of "self-reflective" work.

