Demi Lovato lays thirst traps with her steamy pool photos and beau Max Ehrich cannot keep calm

Demi Lovato set Instagram on fire with two stunning photos in a bathing suit. Check it out!

Demi Lovato is setting Instagram on fire this summer! The singer has been in the news lately for her new boyfriend Max Ehrich and her relations with older Disney stars. However, today, she lays thirst traps on Instagram and her beau cannot handle it. The singer is clearly Sorry Not Sorry about the sensual photos! Demi is seen posing in her pool wearing a strapless one-piece burgundy swimsuit with no makeup on. She oozed the bawse lady vibes in the bathing suit and showed off her flawless beauty as she discovered the perks of self-timer.

The first picture sees the singer getting a hang of the self-timer operation. While the second photo sees her pose with both her hands holding back her hair while the camera captures her gorgeous face and toned body. Demi flaunts her curves as she poses in the water. "Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics," she captioned her photos.

"@angelokritikos - you in trouble boo boo," Demi teased her photographer. "BRING IT ON BOO," the photographer responded with numerous fire and heart-eyed emojis. Check out the diva's sizzling photos below:

Her beau Max Ehrich also couldn't handle the oomph! The actor took to the comments section and dropped a heart-eye emoji. He wasn't the only one who showered Demi with love. Supermodel Ashley Graham couldn't stop gushing over her gal pal either. "my girl is straight fire," Ashley commented with a few fire emojis.

Rumours of Max and Demi dating began in March. The duo fuelled speculations by commenting on each other's Instagram posts. The rumours eventually confirmed after Demi was spotted in Max's Instagram live during the lockdown to confirm that they are not only dating but quarantining together as well.

