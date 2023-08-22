Demi Lovato leaves manager Scooter Braun after 2 years, reportedly seeking 'new management'

Demi Lovato, 31, has recently decided to part ways with her manager, Scooter Braun, as reported by Variety. This decision comes after she initially signed with him in 2019. Sources suggest that she is currently in the process of seeking new management, and the split was mutual from both sides. Three celebrities in a row have now parted ways with Scooter. Here’s everything we know.

Demi Lovato splits with Scooter Braun amid release of her new album

Billboard was the first to break this news right before she’s about to release Revamped, making the time a bit inconvenient. Demi’s new album, Revamped, will release on September 15, and sources reveal that she is actively looking for new management.

Revamped will feature re-recorded rock versions of some of her biggest hits. Demi shared her excitement about the project, saying, “Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way… I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!"

Earlier during her time with Braun, Demi released two albums, including Holy Fvck and the more pop-oriented Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over in 2021. Demi has been open about her struggles with substance abuse and mental health, with Braun's support playing a crucial role. Back in 2018, when Taylor Swift publicly criticized Scooter Braun for selling her masters, Demi Lovato came to his defense, stating that she had dealt with bad actors in the industry, but Braun was not one of them. She emphasized her loyalty to her team and Braun.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dancing with the Stars 2023: When is new season of competitive reality series releasing? Cast, hosts, and where to watch

Arian Grande and Justin Beiber also left Scooter’s management

Justin Bieber also faced rumors of parting ways with Scooter. Recent reports in August 2023 suggested that they had not been in contact for months, with lawyers potentially getting involved. Despite these reports, the Yummy singer’s representatives denied any split and confirmed their ongoing partnership.

Adding to the list of celebrities potentially moving on from Braun, Ariana Grande, was reported by Puck's Matthew Belloni on August 21 to have ended her managerial relationship with Scooter Braun, shortly after Demi Lovato's news broke. Matthew wrote, “NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager. (Several side-eye emojis)”

While Demi Lovato has not confirmed the status of her professional relationship with Scooter, she appears unfazed by potential changes in her career.

ALSO READ: 'Sister from another mister': Selena Gomez attends Karol G's LA concert, hugs her backstage ahead of new song's release