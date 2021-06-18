Demi Lovato looks back at diet food controversy; Says ‘I let my emotions get the best of me’

Demi Lovato recently looked back at the controversy she started after targetting a frozen yoghurt shop in LA. Scroll down to see what she had to say now.

Singer and actress Demi Lovato recently opened up about her infamous frozen yoghurt controversy from a few months ago. If you didn’t know, the singer faced the wrath of fans when she targetted a Los Angeles frozen yoghurt shop, The Bigg Chill, for selling diet-friendly and sugar-free options available for purchase in their shop. Now, while chatting on the Audacy Check In via Facebook the singer looked back at the controversy and said: "Every time I've made a statement over Instagram or Twitter, I felt like it's gotten lost in translation a little bit," Lovato said.

While they did not name the yoghurt shop, Lovato did reference an "experience" around April. "It was me talking about something I was very passionate about pertaining to the diet culture," they explained, "and I realized that because I was so passionate…I let my emotions get the best of me and it didn't allow me to explain where I was coming from as easily as it would have been on a podcast." She continued, "I just thought going forward, I want to have conversations where people can see my face, they can hear my voice and they can see that I'm still learning as well as the rest of the world."

Lovato also acknowledged that they is "no means an expert on many many things." "But," they said, "I'm willing to learn about it and I'm willing to continue to have conversations that either educate me or others on how to make this world a better place."

