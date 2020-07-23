Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich are ENGAGED: I knew I loved you the moment I met you

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich, who have been dating since March 2020, are engaged as revealed by the couple on their Instagram pages. Check out the gorgeous photos from the romantic proposal at a beach below.

Looks like quarantining together has worked wonders for Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich as the couple just revealed the good news that they're engaged. For the unversed, Demi started dating the Young and the Restless star in March and it looks like the two already want to spend forever together. Both took to Instagram to share some snaps from their romantic proposal at a beach and we can't help but notice the gorgeous engagement ring that looks perfect on Lovato's finger. Brownie points to Mr. Ehrich, for sure!

Demi, who has always had a way with words wrote a sweet note to her now fiance as she gushed about how she fell in love with Max the moment she met him. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner," Lovato began.

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too... I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! P.S. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!," the 27-year-old singer added.

"To all of my friends and fans commenting - I FUCKING LOVE YOU - THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING MY HAPPINESS," the Skyscraper singer wrote in the comments section while Ehrich posted some hearts for his ladylove.

I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. Demi Lovato

On the other hand, the 29-year-old actor penned to his future wife, "Ahhhh You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

An ecstatic Demi commented, "YAYYYYYY LET’S GET MARRIED BABYYYYYY."

Check out Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's IG posts announcing their engagement below:

Congratulations to the couple!

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×