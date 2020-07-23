Demi Lovato Max Ehrich Engaged: Ariana Grande, Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber & more shower couple with love
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich surprised fans when they announced they were engaged. The lovebirds took to their respective social media platforms to reveal that the actor has put a ring on the singer's finger. The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker flaunted the diamond while she penned an emotional note announcing the engagement. Following the proposal, Demi was flooded with wishes from friends and fans. Justin Bieber's wife aka model Hailey Bieber not only liked the photo but she also took to the comments section and showered heart emojis.
Jessie J also congratulated the couple. "SO HAPPY FOR YOUUUU," she wrote. Noah Cyrus posted three heart emojis and wrote, "so happy for youuuu i love u so much." Paris Hilton's comment read, "Congratulations gorgeous! I’m so happy for you!" Becky G confessed she was happy for Demi. "IM DYING!!! Yes to love!! So happy for you mama!!" the singer said.
Meanwhile, Ariana Grande was all hearts for the couple's engagement announcement. Although she did not drop a comment, she doubled tapped the photo to show her love. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Khloe Kardashian followed the suit. Check out the comments below:
Hours after she announced her engagement, Demi took to her Instagram Stories to share a teary-eyed photo. She flaunted her engagement ring and wrote, "When you begin to actually process your evening and realize that you're ENGAGED TO YOUR SOULMATE!!!!" Check out the photo below:
Demi announced the engagement by remembering her birth father. She went on to called Max her partner and wrote, "@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you.It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!"
Max also shared photos of the special evening and wrote, "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby."
Check out both their posts below:
Congratulations Demi and Max!