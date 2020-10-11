Demi Lovato OPENS UP about body image issues; Suggests fans to ‘let go of trying to control your body’

Demi Lovato recently took to Instagram to share her candid thoughts about dealing with body image and eating issues. Scroll down to see what she said.

Demi Lovato is opening up about feeling more comfortable in her own skin after overcoming her eating issues. The 28-year-old newly single singer took to Instagram on Friday (October 9) to show off some new selfies and reveal she’s finally got “the boobs” she always wanted. “Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted. My whole life I hated my small tittaayyys and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!! This is no push-up bra or boob-job y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME!!” she wrote.

Demi added, “And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!! But let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh, the irony…. Did you have a similar experience when making peace with your eating issues?? I’d love to hear!!!”

Demi has been very transparent about her issues, whether its mental health, eating disorders or her substance abuse. In case you missed it, earlier this week, In a new teaser for the forthcoming Facebook Watch special Coming Out 2020, the 28-year-old Sorry Not Sorry singer revealed the moment she realized she was queer – and it came from watching a movie. “It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions but I did, and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn,” Demi told Tan France.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. I really like that.’ I was like, ‘I want to try it!’ “And then, when I was like, 17, I did get down with that, and that’s when I knew,” she added. “You want the tea? That’s it!”

